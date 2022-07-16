Western Advocate
Men's Central West Premier League Hockey top of the table clash is rescheduled

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 16 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:18am
RESCHEDULED: Blake Davis and his Saints team-mates were meant to play Lithgow Storm on Saturday, but the fixture was rescheduled given the Lithgow turf was closed for cleaning. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

IT was scheduled to be a men's Central West Premier League Hockey top of the table clash between St Pat's and Lithgow Storm, but instead Saturday turned out to be a rest day for the fierce rivals.

