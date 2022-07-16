HE scored a try from a blindside dart, but it was Jordy O'Shea's boot that did the real damage against Narromine and virtually assured CSU's spot in the New Holland Cup finals.
The rivals scored two tries apiece in Saturday's clash at University Oval, but O'Shea's three penalty goals ensured CSU posted a 20-15 win.
The scrumhalf, along with flyhalf Lachlan Conyers, also employed a smart kick-and-chase game that helped to wear down the Gorillas.
It really was a case of sinking the boot in.
"Kick-chase, one hundred percent that was a tactic we wanted to use, it worked well for us last week against Mudgee," CSU coach Dave Conyers said.
"This week we finally started kicking to space rather than kicking down their throats.
"I think it's their best game so far in terms of playing as a team. We had a lot of players there who aren't normally in the groove of what we do, but they played together well as a team, it was a real nuts and bolts win."
Gorillas skipper Cameron Bourchier conceded the kicking was a smart move.
"They haven't done that before, it was a new tactic, they had a fast back line and yeah, they got us," he said.
The win increased CSU's buffer over Narromine on the ladder and with just three rounds remaining - one of which the students are assured of competition points from given it's a bye - it should keep the university outfit in fourth.
If Narromine is to be any chance of finals rugby, it would need to upset Mudgee, Parkes and Dubbo Rhinos who all sit ahead of it on the ladder, and hope CSU loses its two remaining games without earning bonus points.
Given the Gorillas have only one win through nine rounds and earned just one bonus point to date - CSU has five - it seems an impossible task.
CSU's first half against Narromine was one of its best of the season to date.
The students spent most of the time in Gorillas territory, their scrum was solid, they pilfered at the breakdown and their two tries came off the back of six-phase plays.
The intent to kick tactically was clear early with both Eli Mitchell and Campbell Morris testing the Gorillas by kicking in behind the defence.
While those plays did not lead to tries, it did keep CSU camped inside Narromine's 22 and in the 11th minute the hosts scored.
Narromine managed to repel a number of pick and drives, but a determined run from number 8 Johnathon Lally got CSU on the board. O'Shea converted to make it 7-0.
While Narromine responded with an Alex Heap penalty goal, CSU added another try before the break.
A good kick and chase from O'Shea forced a Narromine knock-on and from the resulting scrum, the canny number nine found a gap down the blindside.
O'Shea converted his own try to make 14-3 at half-time.
Having been one of Narromine's best in attack in the first half, winger Euan Truscott produced some magic moments in the second.
The first came in the 45th minutes as he combined his blistering pace and a strong fend to run away down the right sideline to score.
Though O'Shea then booted a pair of penalty goals to make it 20-8, Truscott then came up with another big play.
With just under 19 minutes to go Truscott intercepted a CSU pass and ran away to score his second. Heap converted to have Narromine within reach of the lead at 20-15.
Though O'Shea had a penalty attempt waved away with five to go, it didn't matter as CSU held on for the win.
While Narromine now looks to be resigned to the wooden spoon, Bourchier could not fault the effort of his side.
He was particularly impressed with Truscott's double.
"Euan was back off injury, first game back, he's sort of our hidden gem," he said.
"The first half we fought on our line and held them out, in the end they walked away with the points, but unfortunately that happens.
"The boys showed a real lot of heart today, but we just could get them there."
Conyers praised the way O'Shea and Conyers steered the side around and kicked to good effect, while he was also pleased with the work of prop Jonah Johnson.
"Jordy, he was outstanding, Jonah played well in tight, he did a lot of clean out and a lot of hard carries and Lachie that's the best he's played all season too, he kicked well and had a couple of good runs," he said.
