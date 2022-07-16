Western Advocate
Watch

CSU posts critical 20-15 win over Narromine in New Holland Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 16 2022 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU vs Narromine, New Holland Cup

HE scored a try from a blindside dart, but it was Jordy O'Shea's boot that did the real damage against Narromine and virtually assured CSU's spot in the New Holland Cup finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.