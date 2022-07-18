Western Advocate

Council set to adopt Bathurst Town Centre Master Plan

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This section of Howick Street is one of the areas that falls under the Bathurst Town Centre Master Plan. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

BATHURST Regional Council is preparing to adopt a landmark document that will guide future planning in the heart of the city for years to come.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.