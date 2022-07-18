A RAZOR sharp Talon and a Bugg that stings - that's two reasons why Bathurst Panthers are a team to respect as the Group 10 reserve grade finals race heats up.
On Saturday Panthers went down 28-22 to Mudgee in the top of the table clash at Glen Willow.
The win puts the Dragons, who have played one less game than Panthers, three points clear with three rounds remaining.
But there was still plenty to like about what Bathurst Panthers did on Saturday.
Two men in particular demonstrated the sort of threat they can pose as the Panthers look towards the finals - second rower Talon Hodge and five-eighth Joey Bugg.
After playing first grade with Group 10 rivals Orange Hawks last season and being a leader in its pack, Hodge has moved back to Panthers this season.
He scored a pair of tries against Mudgee in what was his fourth match for Panthers this season, having first lined up in the 22-all round seven draw with St Pat's.
The brace was good, but Panthers captain-coach Ben Gunn said Hodge brings more than just good metres and try scoring ability.
"Talon was exceptional, he really led, he was very vocal out there. He brought really good energy," Gunn said.
"His presence since coming back to Panthers has been massive and now he's starting to get some good minutes, I think going into semi-finals with back-to-back games at home, I think he's going to be a massive x-factor for us with a couple more games under his belt and that fitness.
"He definitely attracts a lot of attention."
As well as his x-factor and leadership, Gunn hopes Hodges' decision to return to Panthers after a stint elsewhere can inspire others to do the same.
"Talon has been playing at Orange Hawks for a few years, but he was a junior and has come back to Panthers, which is what we want to see," Gunn said.
"Tal is a leader amongst his peers and going forward after this season, we hope more local juniors come back to Panthers. Someone of Talon's character and personality, he's got the ability to draw those players back home."
Coming back to Panthers is something that Bugg did last season.
Bugg made his first grade debut in Group 10 as a Bathurst Panther in 2013, but for the next four seasons drifted between firsts and reserves.
He switched to Cowra in 2018 and after two years as a Magpie, decided to have another shot with Panthers.
The versatile playmaker, now in his 12th season as a Panther, has impressed ever since. He was tipped to have a huge impact in the Peter McDonald Premiership, but Bugg broke his thumb in round one against Wellington.
It required surgery and naturally a stint on the sideline, but now Bugg is back in action.
He played his comeback game in the reserve grade clash against Blayney on July 3 and on Saturday was even better for Gunn's side.
That trend is something Gunn is tipping to continue.
"Buggy he just needs a bit of confidence, he hasn't played since round one and the Blayney game, it was pretty much a mud pit so it wasn't really good playing in that," he said.
"This game against Mudgee was the first real proper hit out for him, he'll be a lot better for it, getting the lungs going."
Bugg was also used off the bench for Panthers' Peter McDonald match and more minutes in that competition will follow.
"He's a quality player Buggy," Gunn said.
Panthers' reserve grade side sits this weekend out with the bye, but will be at Carrington Park for its two remaining matches before finals.
Panthers will firstly host Orange CYMS then Lithgow Workies, sides currently ranked fifth and third respectively.
