A DAILY news service produced from the CSU Bathurst campus, and reaching 1.5 million listeners a week, has marked a milestone.
The National Radio News (NRN) has alumni that includes the ABC's Nick Dole, Ashleigh Raper and Amanda Shalala.
Advertisement
The news service, produced in partnership between Charles Sturt University and the CBAA (Community Broadcasting Association of Australia) and broadcast from the 2MCE studios, went to air for the first time on March 31, 1997.
The service was officially launched by broadcaster George Negus on July 16, 1997 - 25 years ago this month.
CSU says the news service started with the support of the former School of Communication and Faculty of Arts as an extension of the classroom experience for students studying broadcast journalism.
A dedicated newsroom was established on campus and first supervised by Robert Elliot and Ben Hamilton, with the support of 2MCE station manager Ian Stanistreet.
Today, student journalists, cadets and interns from the Bachelor of Communication (with specialisations) work with professional journalists and news director Frank Bonaccorso to deliver hourly news bulletins broadcast to 1.5 million listeners a week across Australia, according to CSU.
"NRN equips students with the skills to find the stories that matter to modern audiences with a focus on regional Australia," he said.
"They source talent, produce and edit interviews, write copy, and present on-air.
"Alumni work in newsrooms across the country including ABC, ARN, 2GB, SCA, and Channel 7, 9, and 10. Many students involved with NRN are employed before they graduate."
READ ALSO:
There are 84 bulletins produced per week, which can be heard around Australia on almost 100 community radio stations, from Kununurra in Western Australia's Kimberley to Tasmania.
CSU says the service has expanded in recent years with the establishment of a Canberra bureau, with political correspondent Amanda Copp joining the team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.