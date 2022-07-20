Western Advocate

Charles Sturt University Bathurst's National Radio News is marking 25 years

July 20 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NRN presenter and third-year communication student Emily Francis moved from Tasmania to study at CSU Bathurst.

A DAILY news service produced from the CSU Bathurst campus, and reaching 1.5 million listeners a week, has marked a milestone.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.