Western Advocate
Watch

St Pat's Junior Rugby League minis teams get the chance to play under lights

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 20 2022 - 1:08am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STANDING in the dressing room, settling those last minute nerves, then running out onto a field lit up under the dark night sky as spectators clap and cheer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.