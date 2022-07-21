Crunching the frosty numbers: Here's how this winter compares with last year

SICK of the cold weather? Confident that it's been a particularly cold June and July in Bathurst?
A comparison of the first two months of winter last year with the almost first two months of winter this year shows that Bathurst does have some grounds for complaint in 2022.
Advertisement
But, in the end, it's likely to all even out.
June 2021, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's figures, produced a coldest start of -4.5, a warmest day of 17.6 and a run of two 15-degree days and a 16-degree day to finish off the month.
In June 2022, by comparison, Bathurst had a coldest morning of -4.8 and a warmest day of 15.3.
That was more than two degrees below the warmest day in June 2021 - and in winter, every degree counts.
FLASHBACK TO JUNE 2021: Bathurst wakes to its best fall of snow in almost six years
June 2022 finished with days of 12.9, 12.6 and 9.8 - a far cry from the equivalent period 12 months before.
The difference between July last year and this month is much less stark.
July 2021 had a coldest morning of -6 and the city had enjoyed two 15-degree days by the middle of the month.
So far this month, Bathurst has had a coldest morning of -5.5, which is slightly better than last year, and has had two days of just under 15 degrees.
There were 10 days in July 2021 where the temperature did not reach double figures and there have been only four of those days so far this month.
The coldest maximum in July 2021 and so far in July 2022 are almost the same - 7.2 degrees and 7.0 degrees.
FLASHBACK TO JANUARY 2019: January maximum record on the cards as city swelters
For those wishing the winter away, a figure to keep in mind is the warmest day of July 2021 in Bathurst: it was 19 degrees and it came on the very last day of the month.
With the end of July 2022 in sight, that might be something to look forward to.
For those hoping that winter maintains its grip on the region for as long as possible, it's worth keeping in mind that snow fell thick enough to partly cover a Rural Fire Service vehicle at Jenolan Caves in late August last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.