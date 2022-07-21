Western Advocate
Subscriber

Centre bounce: Lady Bushrangers eager to excel in upcoming derby

By Central West Sports Desk
July 21 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LET'S DIVE IN: We take a look at the big stories ahead of this Saturday's AFL Central West round.

FOUR games remain in the AFL Central West regular season and some teams are finding form at the right time of the year, while others are trying to piece things together as they eye off finals spots.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.