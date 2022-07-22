Of the seven contestants to take part in this year's Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event, Janelle Kemp might very well be the most able on the dancefloor with an extensive background as a dancer and performer.
But Ms Kemp, who recently started work at Skillset Senior College, said there's a far greater purpose behind her involvement in the event after being nominated anonymously.
"I really like the idea of fundraising for the NSW Cancer Council and have lost my father, mother-in-law and uncle to cancer, so it's a cause I'm pretty passionate about," Ms Kemp said.
"It's important to stress that this event is not at all about being a proficient dancer, it's all about fundraising, good fun and laughing at yourself."
Ms Kemp said she's heard a lot of positive things about the Stars of Bathurst event from work colleague Carly Sewell, who took part with her father, Bill, in 2019.
"They did a Kath and Kel impersonation from Kath & Kim, and I think that only shows the event is about good-natured fun for a good cause," she said.
Ms Kemp has already raised over $1000 for her campaign, with plenty of fundraising initiatives set to follow.
"I'm doing a variety concert at Panthers Bathurst on Sunday, August 14 from 3pm, which will be a ticketed event for anyone in the community to attend," she said.
"There will be a host of local talent giving up their time to come and perform, including members from Pure Imagination Performing Arts [PIPA] and Carillon Junior Theatrical Society, as well as the cast of Nunsense and some talented local singers."
Ms Kemp will also use a high tea at Abercrombie House on Sunday, August 28 as another fundraising opportunity.
"I'm also hoping to put a raffle together, but that's a work in progress," she said.
Ms Kemp has been paired with PIPA to work on a dance routine for the event, and said she's already received an outpouring of support from family and friends.
"I'd like to see the routine adopt a vibrant sense of humour, because you have to laugh at yourself," she said.
"It's all for such a great cause, and I don't know anyone who hasn't been affected by cancer, and it's great that the NSW Cancer Council put so much of the funds raised back into the regions, and especially towards people and families who don't have the greatest access to medical care."
The Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer gala event will be held at Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, September 17.
For more information or to donate to Ms Kemp's campaign, visit the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer website.
