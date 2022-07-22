ANOTHER community tree planting day will be held on Sunday, the initiative having already seen nearly 1500 trees planted across Bathurst.
This Sunday's event will also recognise National Tree Day, which is celebrated on the last Friday in July each year.
Advertisement
Bathurst Regional Council has been holding regular community tree planting days throughout the year and has been surprised by the response from residents.
"The response has exceeded council's expectations, with over 110 community volunteers donating almost 321 hours of their time thus far to help plant native trees, shrubs and groundcovers in and along several parks, reserves, and waterways including the Macquarie Wambuul River, Hawthornden Creek, Jordan Creek and tributaries of Raglan Creek," mayor Robert Taylor said.
So far in 2022 there have been 1417 trees planted in Bathurst.
Nineteen local native species have been planted, comprising of riparian specific species, such as river sheoaks and ribbon gums, and critically endangered Box-Gum Grassy Woodland species such as yellow box and blakelys red gum.
Sunday's tree planting session will run from 10am to 12pm in the Hereford Street open space reserve alongside the Macquarie River.
No experience is necessary to be involved in the event.
Participants are asked to bring water, sunscreen, gardening gloves and a hat. They also need to wear suitable shoes and clothing for being outdoors.
Children are welcome to attend as well, provided they are accompanied by an adult.
For more information or to register, contact Bill Josh on 0407 256 791 or Kristie Kearney on 6333 6233.
Cr Taylor said council will continue its rehabilitation efforts as part of its ongoing project along the Macquarie River riparian corridor.
"Council continues to undertake environmental rehabilitation projects along the Macquarie Wambuul River that aim to rehabilitate and improve riparian vegetation condition and connect previous riparian rehabilitation projects and existing habitat areas," he said.
"Connecting these important areas will significantly increase the extent of habitat along the river for a wide range of native species such as the threatened grey-headed flying fox and platypus.
"The ongoing project will also assist in addressing key threats to the recovery of the boorolong frog and the Murray cod."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.