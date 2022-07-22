Western Advocate
Bathurst community tree planting days add nearly 1500 trees in six months

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 22 2022 - 12:00am
Bathurst Regional Council community environmental engagement officer Bill Josh at a tree planting day in 2022. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

ANOTHER community tree planting day will be held on Sunday, the initiative having already seen nearly 1500 trees planted across Bathurst.

