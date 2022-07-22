Western Advocate
Have Your Say

Bathurst stormwater harvesting scheme to provide a third of city's water supply

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
July 22 2022 - 6:00pm
The Bathurst stormwater harvesting scheme is nearing construction.

A THIRD of the city's water supply will be able to be sourced from Bathurst's stormwater harvesting scheme once it is up and running.

