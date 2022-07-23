AFTER two months of disappointment at full-time, on Saturday afternoon it was a 'pumped up' Souths side that sang a victory song in full voice.
For the second time this season Souths managed to beat fierce women's Central West Premier League Hockey rival St Pat's, winning 2-1 at Bob Roach Field.
The song reflected both the joy and relief of the Souths players.
Since Souths shocked St Pat's on May 28 with a 6-1 win, the two blues had endured a rough period.
Draws with Bathurst City and Parkes plus losses against Orange CYMS, Lithgow Panthers and Orange United saw Souths drop from second to third and the pressure to win increase.
But on Saturday the two blues responded to that pressure in impressive fashion.
Souths took the lead in the opening quarter - scoring twice in the space of four minutes - and then in the periods that followed pulled off a string of big defensive plays.
Pat's did not managed to score off any of its nine penalty corners and it took the Saints until the 53rd minute to open its account. Even then it took a Millie Fulton stroke.
Souths skipper Danielle Fisher admitted she was nervous in the final minutes as the Saints pressed for an equaliser. She was delighted it never came.
"To beat them again, yeah, it's exciting," Fisher said.
"I was nervous at the end because it has happened to us before, we have gone down when we've been in front. It was pretty intense, pretty full on there."
The win moves Souths within two points of the Saints on the ladder, but perhaps more importantly, it gives them a shot of self belief four weeks out from finals.
"We've had a few losses and a few draws, we've had a few things that haven't gone our way the last few weeks, so this win really pumps us back up," Fisher said.
"We had our heads down the last few games because we were a bit disappointed, but that win was excellent. Coming into finals time that pumps us back up. It's an excellent feeling."
The game was only five minutes old when Souths took the lead.
Sarah White broke away down the left edge and crossed into Sam Brown.
She managed to get the ball past advancing goalkeeper Lilli-Rae Campbell and White, who had followed through, tucked it into the goal.
Four minutes later Souths doubled its advantage, this time from the first of two penalty corners it earned for the quarter. Jess Watterson's straight shot hit the target.
Souths did have more chances after that - Emma Siejka coming close to deflecting in a powerful Watterson penalty corner drive - but in the main it was St Pat's that looked most likely to score.
Two minutes into the second quarter it took a sharp one-on-one block from Souths goalkeeper Stephanie Hinds to hold out Millie Fulton after she attacked down the left edge.
Hinds produced a string of brilliant saves that quarter - denying both Fulton and Kristy Ekert from penalty corner plays.
It was a trend that continued into the second half as Souths clung on to its 2-0 lead.
By three quarter-time the Saints had six penalty corners without a result.
While the Saints mixed things up with straight shots, one-twos, and firing in from an angle, each time Souths had an answer.
With seven a half minutes left the Saints very nearly got on the board through open play, but Hinds blocked a Mish Somers bullet then turned away Macey Fulton.
A minute later the Saints finally found some joy and it came from the spot.
Awarded a stroke after the ball struck the foot of a Souths defender, Millie Fulton fired high to the left to make it 2-1.
As the clock ticked down Pat's had its chances to draw level - including another penalty corner - but Souths held on to post its fourth win of the season.
