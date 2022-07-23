Western Advocate
Photos

Slow start, missed opportunities cost St Pat's in Central West Premier League Hockey derby

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 23 2022 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TEN minutes may not seem a long time in the context of an hour long Central West Premier League Hockey match, but on Saturday 10 minutes were telling for St Pat's.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.