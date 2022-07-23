Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst City drops out of women's Central West Premier League Hockey top four after 1-0 loss to Parkes

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 23 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST City have dropped outside of the women's Central West Premier League Hockey top four following a tough 1-0 loss to hosts Parkes United on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.