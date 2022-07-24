Western Advocate

Rising Phoenix's Nick Galvin proud of men's mental health barbecue success

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:30am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Galvin serving up free sausages at the Men's Mental Health Awareness barbecue on Sunday. Picture: Chris Seabrook

A free men's mental health awareness barbecue was held on the weekend, with the turnout exceeding expectations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.