Bathurst had good representation at the Western NSW Business Awards on Friday, showcasing what the town has to offer.
While no trophies returned to Bathurst, 21 finalists across 13 categories is a great effort by the local businesses.
The Persuader's Steve Semmens made the trip to Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo for the awards night gala, and despite not winning said it was an honour to be there.
The Persuader was a finalist in the Excellence in Micro Business category along with Bathurst's Bell Conveyancing, Cleary Fairbrother Property and Lauren Bird Design Services.
"I think it's a great honour to be a finalist, particularly in the western division," Mr Semmens said.
"Just seeing what other quite amazing businesses are in our region is just phenomenal."
The Western NSW Business Awards recognises growth and entrepreneurship in businesses around the Central West.
The event includes all industries, from agribusiness to health to education and more.
While it is a competition, the awards night is ultimately about supporting businesses around the Central West region and celebrating their respective achievements.
Mr Semmens said he was a finalist for the success The Persuader has seen over the last 12 months and the resilience shown during COVID.
While winning would have been very exciting, Mr Semmens said the business who took out his category - 123 Tix - had quite an amazing story and he still thoroughly enjoyed the night.
"It's just good to catch up with a few people and network ... the MC [master of ceremonies] was funny too," he said.
"I really enjoyed it, it's just good to be out and about. The Zoo is a really unique venue, you could hear wild animals roaring here and there. It was pretty awesome."
Making the most of a weekend in Dubbo, Mr Semmens and his wife Sharyn participated in the town's parkrun on Saturday morning.
He said overall it was a great weekend and it's always a bonus to get out and network with other businesses.
