Two men have been hospitalised over the weekend after separate incidents involving motorcycles.
Emergency services were called to Hill End Road, Sofala, at midday on Saturday, July 23, following reports that a man had fallen off a motorbike into a ditch.
Two ambulance road crews responded to the scene.
The motorcyclist, aged in his 20s, had flown over the handlebars and sustained significant trauma to the face.
Ambulance officers tended to the patient at the scene before taking him to Orange Base Hospital.
The man was in a serious condition.
At 8.30am on Sunday, July 24, ambulance officers were called to Sofala Road, Wattle Flat, following reports of another motorcycle accident.
A male in his 30s sustained injuries to his finger following a low speed motorcycle accident.
The man was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital in a stable condition.
