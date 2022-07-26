WITH the finals almost here in Central West Rugby Union things are certainly spicing up - and we're talking a curry laced with chilli and dressed with tabasco sauce type spicy.
Some sides - like undefeated Oilsplus minor premiers Blayney - have known for some time they were bound for semi-final rugby.
But there are others that are still fighting for survival and those still keen on securing a two bites of the cherry - or should that be chilli?
Check it out in this week's Tuesday Tight Five:
WHEN the finals series of the the 2021 Blowes Cup was abandoned due to COVID-19 and the decision was made to hand Cowra the premiership, Bathurst captain Peter Fitzsimmons thought it was a fair enough call.
The Eagles were the side sitting on top of the ladder as minor premiers and it was that record which gave them the nod.
But just as Fitzsimmons did not take issue with them being crowned premiers, he knows others thought differently. He thinks it also puts pressure on the Eagles to go all the way this year.
"Last year it was left unfinished and a lot of people had a problem with the handing over of the premiership without there being finals, but I was sort like 'Whatever'," he said.
"Because we didn't get to play finals whoever finished on top gets the premiership, yep fair enough, all good.
"But there is definitely unfinished business with a lot of clubs. If you're going to call yourself premiers you better win a grand final and they're shaping up to be in it."
Cowra currently sits on top of the ladder, one point ahead of Bulldogs. They will do battle this Saturday in a match that will likely decide the minor premiership.
So how can the Bulldogs beat Cowra for the first time in 2022?
In Fitzsimmons' mind the key is making sure they start with intensity rather than needing the mission of chasing a lead to inspire them.
"We feel like we have the side to do it, it's just been a bit of a hoodoo, it's just a bit of a mental thing. Both games the first 20 minutes we just weren't there, especially the first time we played them and gave them a 20-point head start," he said.
"If we show up from the first tackle we could really get ourselves into it."
DUBBO Rhinos coach Doug Sandry was certainly a frustrated and unhappy man on Saturday evening after his side suffered an upset New Holland Cup 18-10 loss to CSU.
But while he was critical of the lack of discipline his Rhinos showed, Sandry made a point of praising CSU and in particular, the students' coach Dave Conyers.
Sandry knows the battles CSU has had with injuries and illness this year - they've not fielded the same starting XV two weeks in a row - so he's impressed with how Conyers has rallied his troops.
In beating the Rhinos on Saturday, CSU ensured its spot in the New Holland Cup finals.
"They've got so many injuries and it's absolutely incredible how they've managed to patch up a side. Their performance tonight was outstanding, no excuses from us, we were poor," Sandry said.
"Fingers crossed we can regroup, but they've got to own that it was a terrible performance. But a big day for CSU, we've got to give them credit.
"What Dave did to lift them up for this effort today was absolutely outstanding, he deserves plenty of credit.
"He's a great coach, one of the best coaches I've seen. I've seen a few coaches, but he's up there with the best, he's incredible."
AN undefeated premiership is special, but what about two in a row?
It's a rare achievement, but one that shapes as a very real prospect for the Blayney Rams.
Making the decision to switch from the New Holland Cup to the Oilsplus Cup in 2020 is a move which has paid off for the Rams. Paid off in a win the lottery type fashion.
In their return Oilsplus season in 2020, the Rams made it to grand final day but came up short against Coonabarabran.
Since then the Rams haven't lost.
Last season Blayney won eight from eight regular season games, finishing with an impressive +175 points differential as it took out the minor premiership.
The Rams went on to beat Molong 24-15 in the decider.
This year Blayney has once more gone through the Oilsplus Cup regular season undefeated.
This time the Rams' record is 10 from 10 and they have a +241 differential. The closest side to them on the ladder, Coonabarabran, were eight points behind.
Last year the closest the Rams came to defeat was a 34-30 win over Geurie, this year it has been a 19-14 victory over Molong. They came from four points down at half-time to take out that contest.
The minor premiership means the Rams have earned a direct path to the major semi-final and are just two more wins away from another perfect season.
Can they pull it off or will one of the other remaining contenders - Coonabarabran, Molong, Wellington or Geurie - end the Rams' streak?
HE'S missed a fair chunk of the Blowes Cup season due to a shoulder injury, but Joss Bass is back and he's likely to have a big say in Dubbo Kangaroos' finals chances.
That's if his performance against the Bulldogs on Saturday was any indication.
The star flyhalf directed play well in his first game back since rupturing the AC joint in his shoulder while playing for Central West at the June long weekend Country Championships.
He took on the line and made good yards, he linked well with his fellow backs and his kicking game helped the Roos get out of their own 22 multiple times.
Bass also scored in injury time thanks to a piece of individual brilliance. After the Roos won an attacking line-out, the ball was passed into the hands of the star #10.
He stepped off his right foot to beat a tackle, sliced straight through Bulldogs' line and had the pace to ground the ball before Bathurst winger Bryce Rue could make a covering tackle.
It handed the Roos a bonus-point, keeps them fourth has them seven points ahead of fifth place Forbes.
"He's been injured, he missed half the season with a shoulder injury. It was his first game back for about eight weeks," Roos skipper Shaun McHugh said.
"We'd been missing his direction in a few big games, today he showed his x-factor. He's great to watch, it's great to have him in front of you."
THE next fortnight will be telling in Orange City's bid to make the Ferguson Cup finals, but according to one of the region's most experienced female players they can already rate 2022 a success.
Central West and Bathurst Bulldogs captain Mel Waterford rates the currently fourth placed Lions as the most improved side of the season.
Last season the Lions won once in 12 games and had a -300 points differential, this year they've beaten Emus and Forbes and only been held scoreless three times.
"Orange City are a great little side, they've got some really good young players and they are so professional in what they do with those girls now," Waterford said.
"They actually had a pre-season for them, they've welcomed them in, they've really worked hard with them.
"They're getting there, their intensity in the first 20 minutes now is huge, they've actually kept us and Dubbo on the back foot.
"It's just that experience they're lacking so they're not continuing it through the game. but it will come, they're the biggest improvers."
