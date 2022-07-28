LIVESTOCK producers who are really concerned about the possibility of foot and mouth disease in Australia were appreciative of the comments made to Western Advocate reporter Bradley Jurd by the chairman of the Bathurst Branch of NSW Farmers Association, David McKay.
David's very clear message of the concerns of local farmers was important as it outlines the measures that will be taken should an outbreak of the disease occur in our Central Tablelands.
Thank you for speaking out, Dave, as rural based organisations seem to have lost any public profile that they once had and community leaders in our sector are not known for expressing an opinion.
LAST Sunday gave us a glimpse of early spring sunshine even though we have some weeks of winter ahead of us.
To look across the Bathurst Basin at present we see a lot of drab, grey paddocks with a few splashes of green crops.
Very wet conditions caused a lot of crops not being sown and ground spreading of fertilisers has been held up by boggy ground conditions and serious price increases.
The occurrence of low stocking rates and very small amounts of fertilisers on granite country has caused pastoral appearances that remind me of post-war years and hungry livestock.
A drive around our district shows a lot of paddocks that have been grazed heavily through winter and carry mobs of sheep, cattle and kangaroos (roos within three kilometres of Bathurst Post Office).
Spring rains and growing conditions can't come fast enough.
RINGWORM in cattle is a common problem and producers often rely on pour-ons that contain Ivermectin to help control outbreaks.
Ringworm often runs its course by around nine months, but it is possible for humans to be infected as well.
Veterinary advice should be sought if a producer is concerned.
THE return of the Bendigo Sheep Show brought excellent entries to sheep and wool competitions and about 2000 sheep were on site.
Of interest to district breeders, Terry and Kath Dolbel, "Milton Vale", Triangle Flat brought home a Nerstane stud ram that cost them the equal top price of the sale event at $20,000.
The Dolbels are renowned for breeding top-notch Merino sheep and it seems that they have no intention of resting on their laurels.
THE passing of respected Bathurst citizen Wesley Reeks brought many memories to a generation of district landholders.
For decades, Wes was employed as a specialist rabbit inspector by the Bathurst Rural Lands Protection Board and he was instrumental in establishing the board's rabbit eradication area that was of great assistance to many landholders as they struggled to control the pest animal.
Sympathy is offered to Audrey and the family and we know that Wes is remembered as a valued friend to many in the farming community.
THE recent death of Ted Rheinberger of Bathurst took away one of our district's most popular community members.
Ted had a long association with Edgells Bathurst, he and his wife Betty raised their family here and they were heavily involved with sports, church and their community.
Sympathy is offered to Betty and the family. We will all miss your Ted.
IT is good news to hear that Bathurst Regional Council is starting its anticipated stormwater harvesting scheme as a much-needed assistance to our city's long-term water supply.
In the absence of a new major dam in our district, this new scheme is planned to provide about one-third of the city's water requirements.
Landholders across our nation have always relied on farm dams to trap stormwater and store it for the dry times that inevitably follow.
Bathurst is fortunate to have a State Member who is also Deputy Premier and Leader of the National Party.
Some financial support for a vital water storage scheme is a win-win situation for all of us.
GEORGE enjoyed his meal at the French restaurant and thanked the cute waitress.
"How about a smile and a few kind words," he said.
She gave him a wide smile.
"And the kind words?" he asked.
She leaned close, pointed nicely and whispered: "Don't eat the oysters."
***
OLD Mac valued every cent in his quiet country pub.
He got an urgent police call to say a bomb was planted under the bar and would detonate in 10 minutes.
At the top of his voice, he roared: "Last drinks gentlemen."
***
LIFE is like a shower. Just one wrong turn and you're in hot water.
