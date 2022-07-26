Western Advocate
Vivability to open Café VIVA at the Cathedral Parish Centre

By Rachel Chamberlain
July 26 2022 - 6:00pm
Father Paul Devitt with Vivability's April See and Nick Packham at the location for the new café. Photo: RACHEL CHAMBERLAIN

VIVABILITY is preparing to launch a new café in the Bathurst central business district that will not only serve up great coffee, but award wages for people with a disability.

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

