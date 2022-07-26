VIVABILITY is preparing to launch a new café in the Bathurst central business district that will not only serve up great coffee, but award wages for people with a disability.
The new business, Café VIVA, is set to have its official opening on September 17.
Vivability has partnered with the Cathedral Parish for the initiative, with the café to be located within the grounds of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John.
Importantly, Café Viva will provide employment to the disability support service's clients who have an interest in working in hospitality.
They will be paid fairly, receiving award wages for their excellent work.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham is excited to see the project coming to life, knowing it will have an enormous impact on people with disabilities who want to be part of the workforce.
"The whole aim of our social enterprises is to provide real employment for people with disabilities," he said.
"I believe that through these businesses our staff can achieve great employment skills, financial independence and increased self esteem."
In preparation for the launch of the café, Vivability has signed a deal with a coffee supplier that specialises in training and will work with staff to get them ready.
The organisation's social enterprises manager, April See, is currently working on the fit out of the café and liaising with prospective staff.
The café will hit the ground running from the beginning, with a commitment to open seven days a week.
Customers will be able to order at the window and get their order to go, or can choose to sit in the designated outdoor dining area where they will receive table service.
"We'll have a QR code ordering system from tables, as well as anyone can order from the front of the café," Mr Packham said.
"We'll also be using the Hey You app, so for anyone who wants to order on the way to work and drive through and pick up their coffee, we want to have the convenience as well."
Vivability's existing hospitality program, VIVA Eats, will work alongside the new café.
There are also plans for community days, where people in need can get free meals, and a pay-it-forward initiative.
Dean of the cathedral Father Paul Devitt said he was pleased to be partnering with Vivability for the café, saying that the employment philosophies of the Cathedral Parish and Vivability aligned.
"When Nick approached me, I thought it was a great initiative," he said.
The Cathedral Parish has had a café before, so he is confident that the new business will bring life back to the area all while supporting employment.
The café will be open from 8am to 2pm daily.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
