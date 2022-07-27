HE played a key role in a premiership success story in his first season as a Bulldog and given his current form, Joe Nash could very well help Bathurst to more glory.
The star fullback was amongst the try scorers on Blowes Cup grand final day in 2019, scoring off a pick-and-drive in the second half to help Bulldogs beat Orange Emus.
Nash didn't play in 2020 and he spent last season as a Dubbo Kangaroo.
But this year he's back on deck with Bulldogs and while a knee injury sidelined him in the early part of the season, Nash is now hitting top form.
Last Saturday against his former club Dubbo he not only scored a try, but he had line breaks, he put team-mates into space and he pilfered more than once at the breakdown.
It highlights why he was part of this year's Central West Blue Bulls side and why he was named in the NSW Country Cockatoos training squad.
"He's incredible elusive, on his long stride he takes a lot of metres and it's very hard for others to cover the same ground, he steps and he's gone," Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley said.
"He's very good in defence and he's got a role as vice-captain as well, so he's enjoying that responsibility.
"He's building towards his country stuff in a couple of weeks as well."
Nash will miss Bulldogs' August 6 game against Forbes while training with the Cockatoos squad - team-mates Justin Mobbs and Peter Fitzsimmons will be there too - but that he'll be at the back for every other match is a huge plus for Bathurst.
While Nash's efforts in the win over Dubbo were impressive, there was a Kangaroo that impressed Oxley as well - their captain Shaun McHugh.
Just as Nash shapes as a key as Bulldogs chase a premiership, McHugh is a critical figure in Dubbo's bid to qualify for finals.
The tall number 8 leads by example, his work rate at the breakdown in particular a huge asset to the currently fourth placed Kangaroos.
"Having Shaun McHugh back, he leads them and they're on a whole other level when he's out there. He's a class player," Oxley said.
"That was one of the strongest sides I've seen Dubbo have and they're building quite strongly. They're really going to shake some sides up at the back end of this competition."
While the Bulldogs have the chance to claim top spot on the ladder this Saturday with a win against current leaders Cowra, the Roos can potentially climb to third if they beat Orange Emus.
