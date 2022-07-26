BATHURST Giants coach Liz Kennedy was thrilled by the way her AFL Central West senior women's side surged back to life in Saturday's big win over Bathurst Bushrangers.
Giants ran out 15-12-102 to 0-0-3 victors at George Park 2, bouncing back in a big way from the previous round's loss to the Dubbo Demons.
Advertisement
Kennedy said that languid football can sometimes strike mid-season, and it takes a concentrated team effort to push through those times and peak when it matters most.
"June and July are weird times in footy. You've been playing for a few weeks, you run into some byes and you begin to get a bit tired," she said.
"We had a good chat after the Dubbo game about what we wanted to do and where we wanted to be by the end of the season. I think the girls let the footy answer that question."
There were very few holes in the Giants game on Saturday.
Giants took control early and kept the Bushrangers' chance to a minimum, notching up their fourth successive win over their cross-city rivals this season and with the biggest winning margin of the bunch.
It ensures that the Giants maintain the coveted top spot on the table over the Demons, on percentage, with four games remaining before finals.
Kennedy had complete confidence in her team that they were capable of hitting back in a big way following the previous round.
"We had a very inexperienced side against Dubbo. Injuries, COVID and the flu have really hit us this year, although we're certainly not alone in that. Everybody's got to work through that, and it's certainly not an excuse," she said.
"Dubbo were a very, very good side on the day. Our girls really responded from that game. It's the second time that our girls have managed to stop the Bushrangers from scoring a goal this year. That's pleasing as well.
"Our defence also really stood up on the weekend. We had Carla back in the team this week to help us in the midfield. Our midfield was a bit light-on the week before but it was certainly bolstered this week."
There were no shortages of standout performers for the Giants in Saturday's dominant game but Kennedy reserved her biggest praise for some of the younger members of the team.
"I thought that Tasmyn Davies was amazing. She really hit her straps on the weekend," she said.
"We had another youth girl debut for us, Lilly O'Brien, and she certainly wasn't out of place. She was really good in defence.
"It was an excellent performance from our midfield as well. Liv [Olivia Johnston] and Elise [Gullifer] were great. Olivia's leading was really, really good. She was able to take some great marks."
One more Bathurst derby remains in the season, on August 13, while the next assignment for the Giants will be a home game against the Orange Tigers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.