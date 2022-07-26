BATHURST motorists will need to change their mindset when a new raised pedestrian crossing is installed on George Street in the coming months.
The Bathurst central business district (CBD) currently has a mix of lined pedestrian crossings, signalled crossings and crossings where pedestrians have to give way to vehicles.
The new crossing, which was approved through Bathurst Regional Council's July traffic committee meeting, will be the only raised pedestrian crossing in the CBD.
It will be located on George Street, mid-block between Russell and Howick Streets.
The crossing might not be permanent, though.
Councillor Warren Aubin said the traffic committee resolved to introduce the raised pedestrian crossing on a trial basis for a period of 12 months.
It will be removed at the end of that period unless otherwise approved to remain in place.
The crossing was proposed by Transport for NSW and will be funded through a second round of the Streets as Shared Spaces initiative.
Cr Aubin said that Transport for NSW wanted the marked crossing for pedestrian thoroughfare to tie in with the proposed laneways and community spaces behind the post office building.
"It was one that they thought was needed, especially coming out of that lane from the RSL club," he said.
Although he seconded the motion to install the crossing, Cr Aubin said he has concerns that traffic will be negatively affected by it.
That is why he is grateful the initiative is only being introduced as a trial.
"Pedestrian crossings really clog the traffic up in the CBD and that's why we went through the whole episode there a couple of years ago doing the George-Howick roundabout and taking all the crossings away," he said.
"Same will happen one day with the George and Russell [intersection] when the money is available.
"It's a trial for 12 months, it's done with the Streets as Shared Spaces that have done all these other things around town, like the trees in the boxes and all the other stuff that's been initiated, but it's only a trial. If it clogs up traffic and does all that other stuff, then it will be taken out."
Cr Aubin said the existing crossings at the intersection of George and Russell Street will remain in place, and as such drivers need to be vigilant.
This is also important when people aren't used to driving over raised crossings in the CBD.
"You've got to slow down unless you want to damage your car," Cr Aubin said.
"People have just got to be aware that it is there and people are going to come walking out from the side of the road and be ready."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
