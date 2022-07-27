THERE'S no silverware on the line but plenty of school pride still to play for.
Bathurst High School and Dubbo Senior College will finally come together this Friday for the second day of their 2022 Astley Cup tie, which was postponed by over a month.
Bathurst was originally set to host the second leg of the tie on June 30 but a teacher's strike forced the schools to find a new date to accommodate the remaining sports - basketball, netball, athletics and rugby league.
This Friday gives the schools the opportunity to play out the fixture that will decide who finishes runner-up in the competition.
Orange High School have already claimed this year's cup courtesy of their victories over Bathurst and Dubbo, making Friday's four sports a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
Bathurst High School go into the second day's play holding a 228-172 lead over Dubbo.
The Bathurst squad went down by a narrow 14-point margin to Orange and will be keen to end things on a high note, despite the trophy no longer being up for grabs.
Bathurst High Astley Cup co-coordinator Lachlan Blaikie said that it's great for the students, especially those in
"It'll be nice to wrap it up because it's great for the kids to have the chance to finish at home. Unfortunately we're not playing for any silverware but I think it'll still be really nice for them," he said.
"Even though we can't win the cup the kids are still motivated to not be the team who finishes third. This turns into a bit of a rivalry now with Dubbo, where we're both keen to try and avoid being the team without a win."
The Astley Cup was forced into cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 but the effects of the virus in the competition still linger two years down the track.
The month-long delay may have given the schools the chance to finish off the cup, but it's also given the latest wave of COVID-19 more time to wreak some havoc on the team lineups.
"We've got basketball, netball, athletics and rugby league still to come," he said.
"I spoke to Dubbo the other day and they same to be having a lot of player number issues due to the resurgence of COVID. We've also lost a couple of kids early on this week, so who knows what it will look like towards the end of the week?
"We'll still get everything played. Hopefully we'll be able to get our strongest sides possible out there. It really feels like COVID has been going on forever now, and who would have thought that two years down the track it would be having an impact again today?
"Hopefully the weather will be kind to us. It's been a bit chilly early this week. At the end of the day the kids will have fun and they'll do their best.
"I feel like it'll be unpredictable as to what will happen, which tends to be the way with kids' sports."
Basketball will start the day at 9.15am at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium, with netball to follow at 10.45am.
Athletics will start from 12.45pm at Morse Park and rugby league rounds out the 2022 Astley Cup at 2pm on Carrington Park.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
