Western Advocate

Bathurst High School hosts Dubbo Senior College for second leg of their Astley Cup tie following month-long break

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 27 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S no silverware on the line but plenty of school pride still to play for.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.