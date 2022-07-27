RE: Wrap With Love knitting charity.
I would like to thank the knitters of Oberon who contributed 14 beautiful wraps to this organisation, which distributes free warm wraps to people in need all over the world - including Australia.
I know your group has disbanded since the death of your contact person, but we would like to ask any Oberon knitters who want to continue their support of this wonderful charity to do so through the Bathurst group.
We have two drop-off places - Marietta's at 233 George Street and Frank Smith's in Keppel Street.
If you would like to find out more about Wrap With Love, take a look at www.wrapwithlove.org or send me an email at mjp@activ8.net.au
Quite a few others have been distributed to local charities as well.
I will be posting pictures of your wraps on the Wrap With Love Facebook page shortly so any of you who were involved will be able to see the results.
