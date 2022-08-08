Western Advocate

Bathurst Bushrangers will get new game day balls thanks to NSW Government funding

August 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole (second from right) with James King, Tony Fisher and David Flude from Bathurst Bushrangers.

THE funding announcements continue for the Bathurst Bushrangers Aussie rules club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.