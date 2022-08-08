THE funding announcements continue for the Bathurst Bushrangers Aussie rules club.
Seven months after the Bushrangers received an almost $530,000 grant to build dedicated change rooms for female players at the club's base, and three months after the announcement of $13,000 for upgraded lighting at George Park, the club has had a new piece of good news.
The NSW Government says it will provide $1300 from its Local Sports Grant Program 2021-2022 for the purchase of game day balls.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the funding means the club will now have the necessities for weekend competition.
"Bathurst's AFL competition is growing in popularity with more teams out on the field this season," he said.
"Now the Bathurst Bushrangers will have high quality AFL-approved balls to play with for every game.
"This will make the sport more enjoyable and allow regional players to experience using the same equipment as those in the big leagues."
Bathurst Bushrangers treasurer David Flude said the club is excited about the upgraded equipment.
"We have grown exponentially in the last few years and when it comes to providing good quality balls for both training and competition games, this helping hand from the NSW Government is much appreciated," he said.
