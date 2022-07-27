EVER since Dance With Somebody joined Amanda Turnbull's stable she had been threatening to break through for victory and finally on Wednesday night, in her fourth race since moving to Bathurst, the filly got the job done.
Dance With Somebody ($2.50) saw off challenges from the Bernie Hewitt trained pair of Better Than Lexy ($3.50, Olivia Frisby) and Oursweetpog ($7, Doug Hewitt) to pick up her second career win and her first since moving from Victoria.
In all three of her previous starts for Turnbull Dance With Somebody had finished in the minor placings.
Wednesday's effort was a flawless run from the three-year-old Somebeachsomewhere filly, who produced consistent quarters to win in a mile rate of 1:59.0.
Turnbull said it was only a matter of time before Dance With Somebody got her breakthrough moment at her new home.
"She's probably been getting a little bit better at home, and that's why I got her because she's quite consistent and she can get some good prizemoney here," she said.
"They sent her up here from Melbourne and she's been doing a great job. I've probably had her for around two months.
"She probably lacks a little bit of high speed but I thought when she had the sit last week she did pretty good. It looks like she can sit or lead, it doesn't really bother her.
"She probably won't get to the city. She'll keep racing this year, because she gets the claim with the three-year-olds, and they'll probably pull her up and maybe take her to Queensland."
Dance With Somebody hit the lead with ease out of gate two in Wednesday night's race, as inside starter Countrys Daughter didn't challenge the early speed.
Better Than Lexy worked around Mista Moose to find the death seat.
The field stayed locked in their positions until the turn for home where, with 400 metres to race, Dance With Somebody and Better Than Lexy managed to find a small gap over the rest of the field.
Oursweetpog showed a good turn of foot from five wide to look the most dangerous of the chasing group, but they'd already given up around 10 metres to the leading pair.
Better Than Lexy sat around a length off the outside of Dance With Somebody at the top of the straight and that's exactly what the distance between the pair would remain at until the finish.
The winning margin was two metres.
Oursweetpog finished with a head full of steam to finish just a neck away from her stablemate.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
