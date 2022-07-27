Western Advocate

Dance With Somebody picks up first win since joining Amanda Turnbull's stable

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:49am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVER since Dance With Somebody joined Amanda Turnbull's stable she had been threatening to break through for victory and finally on Wednesday night, in her fourth race since moving to Bathurst, the filly got the job done.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.