PANORAMA FC are on a mission to stop the slump when they play host to Barnstoneworth United FC in this Saturday's Western Premier League meeting at Proctor Park.
The Goats have been beaten in three of their past four games after going through the season undefeated up to that stage, and have to try and turn it around this weekend against one of the form teams of the competition.
The stakes are also high for the two sides sitting equal on 29 points, as each club looks to stay in top spot on the WPL table.
Barnies were the team who brought Panorama's perfect season to an end back in May when a 1-all draw became the first time that the Bathurst club had dropped any points all year.
Panorama's Ryan Peacock said that if the Orange team have continued to develop their game from that meeting then his side have to be prepared to lift.
"They're on a pretty good run. They went on a long run of games undefeated until they lost the other week. They're always a tough matchup and they're coming good at the right end of the season, that's for sure," he said.
"They defend really well. They don't concede a lot, and going forward they're quite clinical in front of goal. We limited them to only a couple of chances in the draw we had against them earlier this year but they scored one of them."
Co-coach Ricky Guihot had stated that the recent 2-1 loss to Mudgee Wolves was a much improved performance from the 6-3 loss Panorama copped two days earlier to Parkes Cobras.
Now Panorama have to keep that trajectory of improvement going against a strong opponent.
Peacock puts the team's results of late just down to a lack of hunger.
He believes that the skills and the setup are all in place for Panorama to continue to perform at a high level, it's just about bringing the right level of execution.
"I think we just lacked a bit of intensity, which is something that can happen when you're clear at the top," he said.
"We put it a bit in cruise control, so to speak, and we're working hard at training to get that intensity and effort back.
"The feeling is still pretty good. We're obviously disappointed to be dropping points that we should be getting but there's no cause for concern and there's no panic amongst the boys.
"We know what we've got to do and Ricky and Tony have outlined what we need to do in order to get back, and when it comes down to something like effort then that's not the hardest thing to get back."
Kick-off is Saturday 3pm at Proctor Park.
Meanwhile, for cross-city rivals Bathurst '75, this Saturday will end a busy stretch of matches.
The team played their catch up contest with Orange Waratahs on Thursday night and will now have to back up for a meeting with Lithgow Workmen's.
Lithgow have discovered a resurgence over their back-to-back victories over Barnies and Macquarie United, and have an opportunity to make it three in a row with another upset.
Bathurst '75 will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week and are trying to hold on to fifth spot ahead of the looming Parkes Cobras.
Kick-off for the game at Lithgow's Marjorie Jackson Oval is Saturday 2pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
