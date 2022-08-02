St Catherine's is marking a milestone for a number of its most loyal staff.
The local residential aged care home has employees celebrating five, 10, 15 and even 25 years of service who have been thanked for their hard work and effort.
Residential manager Angela Stocks said the staff's efforts had been even more valuable in recent years as they had gone above and beyond to meet the challenges caused by the COVID pandemic.
"They are amazing people and we want to acknowledge that," she said.
"People have worked double shifts and have covered other shifts if someone hasn't been able to come to work. They are very loyal and very committed staff."
Staff who are marking milestones with St Catherine's include those working as nurses, in the catering section, as well as in other sections.
Ms Stocks said St Catherine's appreciated the decades of dedication shown by the employees marking the milestones.
