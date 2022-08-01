RUNNING down a tunnel of cheering supporters as she led the NSW Country under 14s into battle - it's a moment that Evie Scott won't soon forget.
The Bathurst talent was skipper of the NSW Country side that played Sydney in the inaugural under 14 girls City versus Country game.
That she got to do it on her home turf at Bathurst's Ashwood Park made the occasion even more special.
"Being captain, running out first, everyone is calling your name and your age and go Country," she said.
"There was that many cheers and claps and voices, it was the best feeling ever running on."
The match was part of a huge day of NSW Junior Rugby Union action with seven matches played at Ashwood Park as part of the City versus Country carnival.
Though Scott's under 14s side weren't able to add a win to the NSW Country tally, City running away with it in the second half for a 29-5 triumph, the flanker knows it was still an special experience.
It was one shared with good friend and fellow Bathurst talent Molly Adamson, who lined up on the wing.
"It was a huge opportunity for all the girls here and for the other girls that went to the country champs, the state champs, it's definitely fantastic to have this game," she said.
"Obviously I'd love to wear these colours again, there's huge pride in wearing the sunburnt orange and black."
It did not take Scott long to demonstrate why she's joined the list of talented players to be a NSW Country captain.
She ran the ball hard - a 20-metre charge off a scrum particularly impressive - she tackled hard in defence, worked at the breakdown and tried to rally her team-mates.
Adamson had plenty of work to do on the edge as well, working hard to stop the physically bigger Sydney backs from making ground. She tackled without fear.
Country enjoyed the better territory in the opening 10 minutes of the match, but it was Sydney who hit the scoreboard first.
Piggybacked down field by consecutive penalties, Sydney centre Sharon Latapu scored off a sweeping back line play.
But with 4:22 left on the clock in the first half Country squared things up at 5-all when winger Isabella Aloupis crossed.
There were cheers and hugs and high-fives.
In the second half things were much tougher for Scott and her NSW Country team-mates as Sydney dominated possession.
Though Country came up with some excellent tackles, Sydney's counter rucking and speed of play saw them well in control.
The visitors hit the lead six minutes into the second half thanks to Serenity Tuainekore.
Though Latapu combined speed and strength to score her second with 17 minutes remaining, NSW Country was still in at 17-5.
However, Country just couldn't string together enough phases to get into Sydney territory and mount a comeback.
Late tries to fullback Eden Melham and centre Lusiana Vesikula helped Sydney to a convincing 29-5 win.
But Scott still loved every minute - and she played every minute too.
"That was so intense. I definitely loved every single part of it, all the girls did amazing, I thought the forwards, the backs definitely did what they were supposed to and the rest is history I guess," she said.
"The first half was definitely quick, the second half felt like a slower game, but I enjoyed all of it. We were just busted by the end."
Scott and Adamson were not the only Bathurst female talent in action on the day.
In the under 18 girls' Grace Hamilton Shield match two Bathurst players lined up, but they were in Sydney colours rather than Country.
Paige Lowe, who now plays club rugby for Randwick, lined up at fullback, while Annie Craig's time with Sydney University saw her selected in the City outfit too. She played a scrumhalf.
Lowe and Craig had their own highlights, but in the end NSW Country won by a point in a 14-13 thriller.
