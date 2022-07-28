A BATHURST talent and a very proud coach will be amongst those to create a piece of NSW Junior Rugby Union history at Ashwood Park this Sunday.
Come Sunday morning, Bathurst flanker Evie Scott will lead the under 14 NSW Country girls side into battle against their City rivals.
Though City versus Country clashes have been held for decades, the match at Ashwood Park will mark the first time under 14 girls sides have joined the list of annual fixtures.
Coach Matt Parker knows it will be a special occasion.
"I had the team last year too and we had the training camp, but then it [game] got canned because of COVID, so this will be the first time the kids will actually play," he explained.
"For me it's just a privilege to be able to coach a Country side, to be the first 14 girls is awesome. A mate of mine and his wife are the other two coaches and we're all from Avoca, so we're all pretty excited."
With players drawn from seven different country zones, Parker and his fellow coaching staff have had to learn quickly where the strengths of their squad members lie.
But it did not take long for them to see the leadership qualities in Scott, who gained NSW Country selection after impressing for the Central West representative side.
"We know all the Central Coast girls and the other girls you get to know over the course of the camps and we each had a bit of a look then had a conversation on one of the nights at camp," Parker said.
"We all picked two or three girls out [as potential captains] and she was the common one from the three of us.
"It's actually funny, my Mum and Dad live in Eglinton and my brother is at Llanarth. Evie was walking around camp one of the nights with an Eglinton Public School jumper on. I said 'What is that?' and she said 'I'm an Ego girl, do you know where Ego is?'. I told her 'Yeah, I'm there every couple of months.'
"She's a lovely kid and it will be really exciting for her to be captain."
The under 14 girls will play for the Positive Rugby Foundation Sponsors Plate, but it won't be the only NSW Junior Rugby Union trophy up for grabs.
The Ashwood Park Sunday program will feature seven City versus Country clashes with under 14, under 16 and under 18 boys and girls fixtures as well as an under 15s boys match.
Bathurst's Cooper Watters, a talented fullback, will be involved in the battle for the under 16 boys Ella Cup.
Country is the current holder of that trophy.
"It's going to be massive, everyone is really pumped, it's going to be a great day and hopefully we get a few wins up," Parker said.
"I think its awesome they're playing in Bathurst, it's great to play in a Country location and for them to be doing it so close to home is unreal."
Parker not only has a family connection with Bathurst, but he's witnessed action at Ashwood Park before as well.
It's a venue that impressed him and he's sure all the NSW Country players will love the chance to call it their home ground for a day.
The under 14 boys will kick off proceedings at 8.15am, while the historic under 14s girls match starts at 9.25am.
"It's fantastic, it's got great facilities and it's getting better too with more ovals being put in," he said.
"We're the second game on, so hopefully the young boys can get the dew off the grass first and we can have a nice game of rugby."
THE CITY vs COUNTRY DRAW
