HUNDREDS of new broodstock fish have taken up residence at Chifley Dam.
The rainbow trout - released into the dam on Monday - will "enhance recreational fishing opportunities for local and visiting anglers", according to Central Acclimatisation Society president Col Gordon.
"People will be able to catch trophy-size trout between 3 kilograms and 4.5 kilograms in Ben Chifley Dam," he said.
The 300 broodstock fish came from Dutton Trout Hatchery near Ebor and the fish release was funded by the Freshwater Recreational Fishing Trust from recreational fishing licences, according to Mr Gordon.
"They [the rainbow trout] will definitely be able to predate on some of the redfin perch that are in the dam, which are an invasive species," he said.
Mr Gordon said Dutton Hatchery supplies trout for local streams on an annual basis and the fish are released by Central Acclimatisation Society volunteers in branches such as Mudgee, Sofala, Lithgow, Oberon, Burraga, Blayney and Cowra.
He said there have been other fish stockings at Carcoar Dam, Wyangala Dam and Lake Oberon, "giving trout anglers plenty of options to travel to the impoundments while trout streams are closed for the spawning season".
Chifley Dam received 12,000 Murray cod from the Narrandera Fisheries Centre - bred from fish rescued during the drought in 2019 - in December last year.
They were some of the Murray cod from the Narrandera Fisheries Centre that are being used as breedstock to repopulate the rivers and dams of the Macquarie River catchment.
