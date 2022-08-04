Western Advocate
Good News

Rainbow trout broodstock released into Chifley Dam

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of new broodstock fish have taken up residence at Chifley Dam.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.