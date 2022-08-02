THE points flowed freely all game for the Bathurst Giants as they racked up an historic haul of points in their AFL Central West senior men's tier one success at home to Orange Tigers on Saturday.
Giants picked up their biggest tally of goals this year in a 24-21-165 to 6-9-45 thumping at George Park 1, led by a season-high collection of seven goals from Sam Sloan.
Advertisement
Ten different goal scorers contributed to the victory for the hosts as they notched up their second highest score in men's club history, falling only behind their 189 to 14 hammering of the Parkes Panthers in 2019.
Importantly, the win brings the Giants back level with the Demons ahead of their meeting against each other next round.
Giants coach Mark Kennedy said the win came down to how seamlessly the team integrated new ideas into their game.
"It was a good day out. They put a few things together and a couple of new game strategies that we've been working on at training, and they paid off on the weekend," he said.
"It was really good to see the execution of a game plan like that. We tweaked a few things in the midfield, got our centre clearances right and had cleaner deliveries to the forward line, which makes a world of difference for us."
Such was the relentless power of the Giants offence that their four-goal second quarter was the worst term for the team.
Giants hit the ground running after half-time, extending their already big margin of 56 further from the outset.
The opening quarter was one of the best first periods of play the Giants have put together this season, finding eight goals to leave the Tigers with a near-insurmountable hill to climb before the first break had even arrived.
"The second quarter we slowed down a little bit with the wind, which was swirling a bit and favoured the Tiges a little, but after that we reset and dominated in the midfield," Kennedy said.
"Cooper Brien had an outstanding game in the midfield and Nic Broes was great with his delivery to the forward line. Sam Sloan kicked seven goals in a great performance.
"Everything's coming together for us but now we've got to go and play Dubbo in Dubbo, which is always a challenge, and we need that consistent team to travel. Hopefully we can come away with the chocolates and that can set us up well for finals."
Saturday's victory was also a great showcase of the skills on display from both the Giants' experienced and newer players.
"James Kennedy played his 150th game on the weekend and had a really solid game in the back line for us again," Kennedy said.
"Brody Taylor had a great game. Bailey Brien, coming back from his shoulder injury, is cementing himself as a leader and playing really well. Harley Spice made his debut from under 17s as well and really held his own."
Giants sit level on 20 points with the Demons although Dubbo hold onto second spot based on their percentage advantage, which lies 93.2 to 88.5 in the Demons' favour.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.