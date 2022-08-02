Western Advocate
Blayney Bears product Liam Henry is upgraded to an NRL Development Player contract by Penrith Panthers

Updated August 2 2022 - 12:08am, first published 12:00am
WELL DONE: Liam Henry has been upgraded to the Development list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Photo: PENRITH PANTHERS.

HE'S the Bear that is embracing life as a Panther - Blayney native Liam Henry has just been awarded a contract upgrade with NRL Club Penrith.

