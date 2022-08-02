Western Advocate

Why have a Heritage Plan when this keeps happening in our city? | Letter

By Graeme Smith
August 2 2022 - 4:00am
Why have a Heritage Plan when this keeps happening in our city?

WELL, here we go again. Bathurst Council gives the thumbs up for the demolition of the cottage in Peel Street (Western Advocate, July 29).

