A move that will see business growth, job creation and local innovation, eligible businesses within the Bathurst Airport precinct are set to benefit from faster broadband internet.
The co-investment between nbn and Bathurst Regional Council now means businesses in the airport precinct can order business grade fibre - known as Enterprise Ethernet.
Head of nbn local NSW, Tom O'Dea, said Bathurst businesses can start using the new business grade fibre right away.
"We work with councils across the state to identify locations where there's additional opportunity for co-investment, to uplift technology in those locations," he said.
"This is one of those locations and we're happy to say it's the first in NSW being announced for Bathurst."
Mr O'Dea said Bathurst businesses within the airport precinct would be able to sign-up to the new broadband right away.
"All people need to do is go onto the nbn address checker and see if they're eligible. They will then be able to follow through to a page that will show the telecommunication providers that can order. They can literally do that from today."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the new business grade fibre will be a big benefit to businesses in the airport precinct.
"It just allows eligible businesses to connect to the nbn," he said.
"It's a great thing for local businesses that are here already and will be able to attract more businesses to our aerodrome.
"When you are looking at businesses, you need that high-speed nbn connectivity. That goes for all businesses. It'll create a really good, economic benefit to the businesses in our local community."
Cr Taylor believes the Bathurst Airport precinct isn't an underutilised facility, but he hopes the new broadband internet can attract more businesses to the precinct.
"Everything is already out here at the airport but this will be able to attract more businesses," he said.
"It's a great drawcard to get businesses out here."
Cr Taylor said there's roughly 20 businesses located at the Bathurst Airport precinct, with most aero-related.
nbn Enterprise Ethernet is the fastest symmetrical wholesale product available, with a 99.95 per cent network availability uptime target, helping to reduce business downtime.
For more information visit https://www.nbnco.com.au/campaigns/business-fibre.
