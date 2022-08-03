Bathurst District Football celebrated its junior representative teams on Saturday, July 23, with a presentation night at the Bathurst RSL.
Players from the BDF's multiple junior teams were in attendance, with trophies awarded and speeches held by team coaches.
It's the first time in a number of years the BDF has been able to celebrate the achievement of its junior representative teams, with COVID-19 impacting organisers in the past two years.
