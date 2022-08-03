Western Advocate
Photos

Photos from the Bathurst District Football junior presentation night at RSL

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:35am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst District Football celebrated its junior representative teams on Saturday, July 23, with a presentation night at the Bathurst RSL.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.