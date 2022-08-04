Western Advocate

Shortage of foster carers in Bathurst prompts call for people to sign up

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People urged to sign up as Bathurst faces shortage of foster carers

BATHURST is facing a foster carer shortage, seeing the Department of Communities and Justice put an urgent call out for people to sign up so children don't have to be sent to other parts of the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.