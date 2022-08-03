Yes, Bathurst needs a second racetrack. And this is why

We have a world class racetrack at Mount Panorama that can only be used as a full closed track event five times a year.
Advertisement
It seems absurd that an international racetrack ranked in the top five in the world can only be used five times a year.
As a resident of Mount Panorama, I would like to see Mount Panorama hold many more closed track events and I would also support a fully closed track all year round, however, this will never happen and this is why I say we need a new fully closed racetrack at Mount Panorama.
READ ALSO:
Oran Park has gone and Wakefield is not long for this earth after recent court rulings.
The closure of Oran Park and the imminent closure of Wakefield will only benefit a new track at Mount Panorama.
Bring it on, Bathurst Regional Council, and get this new racetrack built, which will bring millions of dollars to Bathurst and make Bathurst one of the best regional towns in Australia.
My opinion only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.