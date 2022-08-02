AN auditor-general's report has found that two-thirds of the $1.15 billion national grants scheme created in 2016 for "infrastructure and community projects" outside capital cities went to projects that didn't have the most merit (Sydney Morning Herald, July 29).
The scheme was run by a series of Nationals ministers including Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack.
The report also found that a disproportionate amount went to LNP-held seats just prior to the 2019 election.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
One of these grants was for a new speedway track - I believe that to be the second track to be built at Mount Panorama.
This taxpayers' money has been sitting in the bank gaining interest for Bathurst Regional Council for some time - nice little earner!
Do we need another racetrack?
Do we need better facilities at our hospital and other obvious areas?
I say to Bathurst Regional Council, please release this money back into the public purse so it can be used for the citizens of Bathurst.
You brag that Mount Panorama is the world's finest and no-one doubts that - so be happy with that. For the good of all.
