HAVING a second chance in a finals series is something every team craves, and for the CSU Mungals that opportunity goes on the line this Saturday.
The fourth-placed Mungals meet third-placed Orange United in this weekend's Woodbridge Cup league tag match of the round, which will also be a rematch of last year's Mid West Cup grand final.
Mungals need a victory to ensure that they'll stay inside the top four, which will give the university squad a guaranteed second chance at staying alive in the upcoming finals series, should they lose a game there.
A loss opens the door for Condobolin to knock the CSU squad into fifth spot if the Rams get an upset victory or draw against Grenfell.
There's added motivation for the Mungals, knowing that a win by 13 or more points will see them leapfrog the Warriors into third spot and give them a more favourable matchup for the opening week of finals.
Mungals player and club president Lily Walsh, said both the men's and women's teams are keen to enter finals with a positive performance to their names.
"I think everyone's feeling pretty confident, especially after we played Orange last time and got the win in the men's. The girls are really excited too, especially after a good win against Oberon
"It's also great in the last round to play against a team that we're familiar with. They came into this competition with us.
"The girls are fourth on the ladder and if we win this then we could move into the top three. The men are eighth, so hopefully they can move up as well."
Mungals go into the game on the back of a stunning 50-0 success over the Oberon Tigers while the men's side are out to bounce back from a 32-4 loss.
Prior to that, the Mungals pushed top side Manildra Rhinos to the limit in a high quality defensive game that finish just 6-0.
Walsh said some of the team's best league tag is arriving at the right time of the year.
"If the girls stay in fourth we'd have to go up against Manildra again, who are a very challenging team in both the men's and women's comps, so this weekend will be big," she said.
"Orange also have their Yindyamarra round on this weekend so there should be a great atmosphere over there.
"The girls were rapt with the Oberon game last week, especially after going so close against Manildra the week before that. Coming away with a 50-0 win was outstanding.
"We started our year a little bit slowly but we've now shown the Woodbridge Cup teams that we definitely should be in this comp and that we can be a winning side."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
