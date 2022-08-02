The amount of money on offer for the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership grand final winner has been revealed.
Prior to the coming together of Group 10 and Group 11 competitions, each league would pay out roughly $10,000 to their respective champions.
Group 11 chairman Ross McDermott confirmed that the winning first grade side would receive $25,000.
"It's certainly an increase in what the individual groups were being paid," he said.
"It's in recognition that it's a changing environment and the quality of the football has proved that it's of a higher standard.
"To win this premiership will be a difficult task for any of the clubs, so hopefully it will be worthwhile."
But it won't just be the premiers to see their bank accounts increase.
All eight clubs - four from Group 10 and four from Group 11 - who make the finals will receive at least some monetary reward.
McDermott said the runners-up would get $9000, third place would receive $5000, fourth would be awarded $3000, while fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth would all be given $500.
While the amount on offer will be much less, the same system where eight clubs receive payments will also apply for the under 18s competition.
Both Group 10 and Group 11 first grade minor premiers will receive "a couple of thousand dollars" as their reward for their regular season success.
"It gives everyone a reward because they've come top four in their individual groups. It's something that we've focused on in Western NSW, you have to look after everyone," McDermott said.
"Sharing the prize money between the top eight clubs is an indication that we acknowledge the effort that all our volunteers provide.
"They run these clubs and organise it most of the year. It's an acknowledgment that we want to give something back to them. It will enable them to keep some financial viability and to ensure that they're happy to proceed."
And while McDermott wouldn't go as far as to give any grand final predications, he did say the hope was that there would be some diversity across the firsts, reserves, league tag and under 18s competitions.
"The best outcome for the Peter McDonald Premiership would be a Group 10 v Group 11 combination," he said.
"Through all four grades it would be great to see a representative from eight different clubs. You'd get a bigger gate up and more clubs would be involved. While I'm a loyal Group 11, I've taken that hat off to a certain degree."
So how does the Group 11 lifer think the coming together of the two competitions has worked so far? As far as he's concerned, it has been a success.
"We're trying to bring us closer together," he said.
"It was a task that we were a bit daunted about at the beginning because the assumptions were that [Group 10 and Group 11] were totally different, but after meeting most weeks for the past six or seven, we're coming a lot closer together to being one organisation and that's what we're aiming to be."
