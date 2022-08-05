From calling the shots in the general role to doing the dirty work in the middle.
It's been a significant change in position for Orange CYMS' Pat Williams this season but it's not one he's shied away from after moving from halfback to hooker in round 10 of the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP).
Advertisement
Now, coming into round 16 against Mudgee Dragons, Williams has found a home at dummy half and it's one with simple instructions.
"I don't mind being there, it's a bit more simple and not as much pressure," he said.
"I just have to do three things; make my tackles, give good service and run the ball every now and then which I find makes it easier on me - I'm really enjoying it there."
Having been a halfback all through juniors, Williams started the season in five-eighth for CYMS against Nyngan before moving to his natural position in round three after captain-coach Daniel Mortimer was ruled out for several weeks.
Mortimer's return against Lithgow forced the latest positional change and he wasn't concerned about all the defensive work in the middle.
"It's a position I enjoy, I don't mind defending so when I was asked if I want to play hooker I said I'd give it a crack," Williams said.
Jack Beasley will be the CYMS hooker's opposition number this weekend and similar to Williams his dummy half start in the first grade side didn't occur until round 11.
Mudgee currently sit first in the Group 10 pool and second overall in PMP. A win for CYMS could see them on equal points with Mudgee but they'll be unable to chase their superior points difference.
Williams believes his side's enormous 42-16 win over Bathurst Panthers last week has given them a chance at a good result this weekend.
"We didn't really train yesterday (Thursday) because of the weather but on Tuesday we did feel confident after our big win against Panthers," he said.
"We were pretty happy with how we played, that was our best game of the year so we're feeling confident, it'd be good to win this week."
CYMS will also be holding their Old Boys and Ladies Day for the last round of the season and the hooker knows how important it'd be to put on a good show for the crowd.
"It is a big day for the club so if we could get the win it'd be a good way to end the regular season," he said.
Juniors will kick off at Wade Park at 10am while first grade start at 2:45.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.