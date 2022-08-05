When it comes to dominating a first half, Orange Emus have it down pat.
A 26-0 lead would be considered unassailable by many and that's what it was at Endeavour Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Emus, coming into this game with strong form, showed why they're the most likely to contend with Bulldogs and Cowra after a 31-5 win over Orange City.
The match was a tale of two halves though with City fighting hard and Emus falling away from a direct game plan.
"It was a bit of a weird vibe (today) but we just had to stick to it, I think it's just that time of the year," captain Nigel Staniforth said.
"We executed really well in the first half then started going a bit lateral in the second and City came home a bit harder, we'll take the five points and move on."
Emus dominance is even more astounding considering the long list of players they had out.
A total of five forwards in Archie Hall, Ant Carver, Mark Buttenshaw, Ollie Harvison and AJ McNiven were all missing for the side while backs Harry Cummins and Jamil Khalfan were also out. All seven of those players would likely land straight back into that first grade side.
Staniforth believes it's important to keep pushing despite the setbacks.
"There's a bit there but you've got to keep working through it, everyone has injuries so we've got a bit of a squad to return," he said.
"Most of those guys will be back next week so we'll keep going."
Emus next game will see them come up against Cowra Eagles who returned to form with a 31-3 thumping of Dubbo Roos.
With the greens likely to face Cowra at some stage of the finals, Staniforth can't wait to see his side tested against one of the best to end the regular season.
"It's a good hit-out, we need a tough hit-out before we get to the finals so why not? Bring it on," he said.
In the other men's senior grades, Emus won 24-17 in second grade, and were also victorious in thirds with a 35-26 result. With wins in women's and colts, Emus were able to seal five from five to round out a perfect day.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
