Parkes Boars crush CSU 81-22 in the final round of New Holland Cup

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 6 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
TOUGH DAY OUT: While Lachlan Conyers scored a try for CSU on Saturday, the students were steamrolled by the imposing Parkes back line. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

SPEED plus size, plus possession - it was a combination that Parkes used to both destroy CSU 81-22 on Saturday and send a clear warning heading into the New Holland Cup finals series.

