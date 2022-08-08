Drivers in Bathurst are racking up millions of dollars in speeding fines, according to new data from Revenue NSW.
Between 2017 and 2022 police issued 11,141 speeding fines worth a cumulative $3,289,307.
A further 19,245 fines were detected by static speed cameras, mobile speed cameras and combined red light and speed cameras, culminating in $3,100,590 in fines for offences committed in the 2795 postcode.
The report contains all speeding penalty notices issued by NSW Police, including radar and on-the-spot issued fines, in addition to all penalty notices detected by static speed cameras, mobile speed cameras and combined red light / speed cameras.
The worst period for police issued fines was in 2020 when 2877 speeding tickets were issued with a value of $815,892. That same year a further 5770 speed camera tickets were issued to a value $867,634.
This follows on from 2019, the second worst period for police issued tickets when 2279 tickets to a value of $662,430 were handed out. In the same period 285 tickets were issued from speed cameras, costing drivers $90,430 in fines.
In 2021, there were 1933 speeding tickets issued by NSW Police, to a value of $586,738, and a whopping 8045 tickets to a value of $1,275,792 were issued from Transport for NSW Speed Cameras, representing the highest amount of tickets issued in the five-year period.
In 2022 to date police have issued 1008 speeding tickets (to a value of $310,441) and a further 4776 speed camera offences have also been issued, to a value of $776,992.
While in 2017, 1468 tickets were issued by police to a value of $447,397 and in 2018 police issued a further 1576 tickets to a value of $466,409.
A spokesperson for Revenue NSW said speeding fines act as a deterrent to ensure the safety of all motorists and pedestrians.
The spokesperson said the NSW Government's highest priority has always been to ensure health and safety, adding revenue NSW collects fines for speed offences on behalf of NSW Police.
As to what happens with all the revenue raised through speeding, the spokesperson said it goes into the state's consolidated revenue.
"The money is used to fund essential infrastructure and community services such as roads, schools, police, transport and health care," they said.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, reminded everyone to slow down, saying speed was a contributing factor to many serious and fatal car crashes.
"Road safety is everyone's responsibility. Every time you get behind the wheel of a car, the decisions you make can have fatal consequences," he said.
"As a licenced driver in NSW, you must take care of your own safety and those around you. We want everyone to reach their destination safely."
"Be sure to slow down, have regular breaks and don't drink and drive."
