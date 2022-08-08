Western Advocate
Bathurst-Sydney route to recommence from September 5, 2022

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 8 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:00am
FlyPelican announced as the new airline at Bathurst Airport.

THE Bathurst to Sydney route will be reinstated at Bathurst Airport on September 5 after Bathurst Regional Council announced which carrier will replace Regional Express Airlines (Rex).

