THE Bathurst to Sydney route will be reinstated at Bathurst Airport on September 5 after Bathurst Regional Council announced which carrier will replace Regional Express Airlines (Rex).
FlyPelican has been selected to take over the regular public transport (RPT) service after council received two submissions during its expressions of interest phase in June.
Mayor Robert Taylor was excited to make the announcement on Monday, which followed weeks of talks with the airline to iron out the details of the service.
"We've been negotiating for the last few weeks and it's just exciting news to think that we have now got a regular air service," he said.
"They are coming on board on September 5 and the bookings are open now, so we can do that online or phone in. It's just wonderful news."
A reduced schedule will be offered for the first two months, ramping up to twice daily flights, including early morning weekday flights, from October 31.
The offer of additional flights were one of the criteria council had set when it launched its EOI process.
FlyPelican will facilitate the route using a 19-seat Jetstream 32 aircraft.
In addition to human passengers, the aircraft will be capable of catering to animal transportation and the transportation of medical supplies.
"FlyPelican is proud to be able to step in and provide these vital air services that will connect the families, friends and businesses of the Bathurst district," FlyPelican chief executive officer Marty Hawley said.
Bathurst has been without direct flights between the regional city and Sydney for more than a month already after Rex withdrew its service on June 30.
Rex had cited low passenger numbers and increasing costs as the reasons behind its decision to no longer offer the route.
Despite this, Cr Taylor said council is confident that FlyPelican will thrive in Bathurst.
"We're quite confident. It's a smaller plane, it's a 19-seater, so it hasn't got the costs of a bigger airline, so we think it is affordable, [FlyPelican] thinks it's affordable, they're really keen to start business," he said.
Passengers on the FlyPelican flight will be able to earn Velocity Frequent Flyer points on all flights. Virgin Australia Lounge access pre-flight in Sydney will be available for those flying Pelican Corporate and Flexible fares.
Fares will start from $149 one way and are available for purchase via the FlyPelican website or from local travel agents.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
