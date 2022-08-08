Western Advocate
Subscriber

St Pat's talent Hannah Kable is shocked by her selection in Australian Jillaroos squad

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 9 2022 - 1:13am, first published August 8 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD MOMENT: St Pat's hockey talent Hannah Kable has been named in the Jillaroos squad. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

SHOCK then pride - that is what Hannah Kable felt when learning she had been selected in the Australian under 21s Jillaroos squad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.