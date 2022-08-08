PANORAMA FC were made to earn the points against an enthusiastic Dubbo Macquarie FC side in Saturday's 2-0 Western Premier League away success.
Steven Long and Paul Long each scored after half-time, as Panorama made the right adjustments to overcome a last-placed Macquarie squad playing with nothing to lose.
The Goats maintain outright second place on the ladder thanks to the result.
Panorama FC coach Ricky Guihot was full of praise for the way Macquarie forced his team to lift their game after the half-time break.
"Rhys Osborne is doing a great job up there with those kids. Some of them are only 15 or 16-years-old and they're playing every week," he said.
"There are a couple of sides in the competition that need to have a good look at them. They're giving these young guys an opportunity to get out there and show what they're about.
"They made us work for it and they tried their guts out. There's a bit of a gap in class there between the guys in our squad and those younger players, but give them two or three years and they'll be a dominant side again."
Panorama came out all guns blazing with their pace of play in the first half - a pace that proved a little to hot for them to handle themselves.
Guihot said once a bit of patience came back into his team's play they began to make progress.
"The boys probably should have scored a couple more goals but we didn't get as many clear cut opportunities, though we were holding the ball for long periods of time," he said.
"We probably just wanted to go a little quicker in the first half and a bit longer than we normally do. That's why in the first half I told them to relax and that the opportunities would come.
"They did that and we got away with it. At the end of the day you get three points if you win 1-0 or 6-0. That's how football is."
Steven Long produced a nice finish to open the scoring before Paul Long finished off a scrap for the ball directly in front of the Macquarie goal.
There were other chances for the Bathurst side to score but Guihot was especially pleased with the defensive effort.
"Jaiden Culbert and Matty Hobby had chances but they weren't as clear cut as we would have wanted. We've got to take a couple more of those but at the end of the day a 2-0 win is still a win," he said.
"It's another clean sheet, and that's what really matters.
"We just need to focus on sticking to the processes. If it doesn't happen in the first half it will happen. I feel that over this game, and against Barnies, we were back to our normal selves."
