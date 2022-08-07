A TRY seven minutes into added time to keep their season alive and possibly deny Bathurst a home final - it's little wonder Bulldogs centre Adam Plummer has labelled Forbes the 'giant killers'.
The Platypi fought back from a 10-point deficit to snatch a 25-21 win on home turf in a match they had to win in order to keep their finals hopes alive.
It not only elevated Forbes to fourth with a round left to play in the Blowes Cup, but saw the Bulldogs slip from first to second.
So while Plummer was naturally disappointed his Bulldogs weren't able to hold on and retain first on the ladder, he praised the tenacity of Forbes.
"It meant a lot to us to try and get a home semi for the club and for the boys, they definitely wanted it, and we wanted it too," he said.
"Against Forbes at home, they are never going to go away. We were in it the whole game and had opportunities to take it away from them when we were in front and we didn't execute when we needed to.
"Forbes, absolutely they're a threat. They've got the belief, if they come up against Cowra they back themselves to get it done, up they come against us, well they've just beaten us.
"It doesn't matter who they are versing, if they get there they'll have their tails up come finals time. They're the giant killers."
It took a try seven minutes into added time for Forbes to snatch the win from Bulldogs, hooker Will Nash the hero as he barged over.
Flyhalf Daniel Sweeney then added the extras to confirm the win and move the Platypi one point ahead of Dubbo Kangaroos.
It was a thrilling conclusion to a match which had plenty of momentum shifts.
In his first game back from injury and his 100th as a Bulldog, scrumhalf Brad Glasson set up the opening try in the 14th minute.
He sliced straight through Forbes' defence then found Phil Tonkin in support. Bryce Rue added the extras to make it 7-0.
While Glasson made that play look effortless, there was a whole lot of effort from his team-mates and Forbes as the half ticked on.
The hosts opened their account off the boot of Sweeney in the 22nd minute and while the Bulldogs repelled a host of phases with stern on-line defence following this, the lead eventually changed hands.
Brenton Howarth scored four minutes out from the break to give Forbes the lead, with a Sweeney conversion and penalty goal soon after making it 11-7.
In the second half the arm-wrestle continued.
Six minutes after play resumed Zac Taylor put Bulldogs back in front with a brilliant individual effort. He a scooped up a Glasson pass which had bounced then beat six players as he charged over.
As the game ticked towards the hour mark Bulldogs dealt Forbes another blow.
Firstly Bulldogs prop Bailey Warren dived on the ball after a Forbes knock-on, then play was spread to the right edge.
Plummer, who took strong carries all match, found space then found Glasson in support.
The star playmaker scored and Rue converted to give Bulldogs a 21-11 lead, but it took just six minutes for Forbes to reply.
Ben Redfern burrowed his way over after some nice attacking phases from his team-mates and the conversion meant there was just three points in it.
It was an advantage Bulldogs clung to for the next 21 minutes. They defended with heart before Nash's late effort broke them.
"To be fair we've done that to a couple of other teams this year, it would've been heart-breaking for Forbes when we did it to them there in the first round," Plummer said.
"Someone has got to lose those sort of games don't they."
Though Bulldogs were at times guilty of kicking when running the ball may have been a better option, there were still positives to take from the match.
Plummer was one of the best for the beaten Bulldogs while Taylor and Tom Felsch stood up in the forward pack.
"There were definitely a lot of things we didn't do as well as we'd like too ...but at least we're standing up in defence now," Plummer said.
"Even with out a couple of our big names out, we had no Fitzy [Peter Fitzsimmons] there, no Mobbsy [Justin Mobbs] there, the younger fellas are taking charge which is good."
